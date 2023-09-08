Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Isabella Bank stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 25.64%. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

