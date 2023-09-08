Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 170,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.4 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

