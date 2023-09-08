Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 423,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Jack in the Box worth $76,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $78.39 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

