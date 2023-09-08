Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $23,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Match Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

