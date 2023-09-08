Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $23,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Match Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
