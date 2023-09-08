Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 22,316 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,654.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

