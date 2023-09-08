Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 22,316 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,654.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Star Equity Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
