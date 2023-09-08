John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

