John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

