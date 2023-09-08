John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 920,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FOLD
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.