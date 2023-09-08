John Hurley Sells 42,662 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CRO John Hurley sold 42,662 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,450.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,741.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, John Hurley sold 22,681 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $24,268.67.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 145,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 253,150 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

