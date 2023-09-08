Josef El-Raghy Acquires 61,072 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 61,072 shares of AIC Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,398.05 ($13,160.03).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AIC Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Josef El-Raghy bought 100,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,290.32).

On Friday, August 25th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 250,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($51,612.90).

AIC Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About AIC Mines

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and 65% interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIC Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIC Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.