Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $24,221.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $241.46 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

