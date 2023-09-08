Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kenon worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $23.35 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kenon Company Profile



Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

