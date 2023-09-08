Kevin Yuann Sells 2,570 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $23,027.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,864.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS opened at $8.55 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $662.97 million, a P/E ratio of 855.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.