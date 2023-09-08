LaserBond Limited (LBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
LaserBond Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
LaserBond Company Profile
