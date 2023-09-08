Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 901.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $100.64.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

