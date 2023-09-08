Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $297.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.21.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.