Loop Capital Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Roku Trading Down 3.0 %

ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

