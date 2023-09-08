Lxi Reit (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 on October 13th

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lxi Reit Price Performance

Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 92.14 ($1.16) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.85. Lxi Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 82.35 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lxi Reit from GBX 176 ($2.22) to GBX 124 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

