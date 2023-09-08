M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

MHO opened at $95.29 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.