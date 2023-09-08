Magda Marquet Buys 10,000 Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet purchased 10,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet acquired 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $2,010.00.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %
IMMX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMMX
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.