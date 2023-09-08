Magda Marquet Buys 10,000 Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet purchased 10,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet acquired 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $2,010.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

IMMX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMMX

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.