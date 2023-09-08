Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,343.29

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $17,343.29 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000413 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,502.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

