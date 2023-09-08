Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Announces Earnings Results

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, reports. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 0.6 %
MDI stock opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.
About Major Drilling Group International
