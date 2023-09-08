Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 10th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 19.7 %

OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Featured Articles

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

