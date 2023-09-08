Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 10th

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Down 19.7 %
OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
