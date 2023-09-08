Mammoth Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.