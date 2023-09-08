Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 41,417 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,194.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

