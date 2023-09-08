Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 408,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $62,743.71.

On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,064.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $75,438.58.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $81,101.04.

On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.