Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 408,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 1st, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $62,743.71.
  • On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $73,064.00.
  • On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $75,438.58.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $81,101.04.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.