MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.7 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,436.35 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,448.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,250.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

