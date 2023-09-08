Michael Hill International Limited (MHJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 21st

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.71.

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

