Michael P. Connors Sells 3,688 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $18,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,164,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,820,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

