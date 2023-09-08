Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,196,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,696 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 111,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,810 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.