Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (MWY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65 on November 10th

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 701 ($8.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 699.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 639.80 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 737.40 ($9.31). The firm has a market cap of £447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -577.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In related news, insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.92), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($50,600.53). In other news, insider Hamish Baillie purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of £30,189 ($38,127.05). Also, insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($8.92), for a total transaction of £40,065.50 ($50,600.53). 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

