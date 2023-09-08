NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,189 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

