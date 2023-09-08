Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

