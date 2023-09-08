O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,038 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ingles Markets worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.