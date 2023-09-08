O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,981 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 825 ($10.42) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.52) to GBX 722 ($9.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.