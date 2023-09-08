O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

