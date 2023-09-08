O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,512 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,827,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT opened at $182.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $265.56.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

