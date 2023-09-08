O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $584,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $135.44 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

