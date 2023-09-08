O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

