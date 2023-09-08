O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

