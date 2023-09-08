O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

