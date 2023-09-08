O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $1,869,216. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FHI opened at $34.47 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

