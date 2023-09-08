O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $177.34 million for the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.