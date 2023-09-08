O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $676.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

