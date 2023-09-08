O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,602 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.