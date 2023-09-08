O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,138 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

