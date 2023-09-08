O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $84,430,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 719.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,744 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDB opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

