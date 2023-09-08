O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

