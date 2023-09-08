Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

