Perpetual Limited (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79.
About Perpetual
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.