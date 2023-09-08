Peter Presunka Sells 6,397 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Peter Presunka sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $16,696.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,461.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matterport Stock Down 3.1 %

MTTR opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 829,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 623,701 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

