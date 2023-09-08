Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

